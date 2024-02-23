Friday, February 23, 2024
The Episcopal Podcast

S04 E01 – Catholics in Australia

By Staff Writers

Professor Stephen Bullivant – Professorial Research Fellow in Theology and Sociology at the University of Notre Dame Australia. He is the author and co-author of a number of books including Nonverts: The Making of Ex-Christian America, and Vatican II: A Very Short Introduction.

Dr Philippa Martyr – is a regular columnist in Sydney’s Catholic Weekly newspaper, and is a Perth-based university lecturer and academic researcher. She is collaborating with Stephen on the national Catholics in Australia Survey and is currently unpacking its findings.

Dr Matthew Tan – Dean of Studies @ Vianney College, the Wagga campus of the Catholic Institute of Sydney. Matthew blogs at the Awkward Asian Theologian (https://www.awkwardasiantheologian.com/)

