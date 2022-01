To read the full article, log in to your Catholic Weekly digital edition, or now.

Reading Time: 2 minutesOne key to Venus and Serena Williams’ success was their father and his values Streaming on Netflix Will Smith aces it in King Richard. His vivid performance as the father of not one but two future tennis greats energises this intriguing fact-based sports drama while the script, penned by Zach Baylin, promotes […]