Return to restrictions on churches as Sydney COVID outbreak grows

Compulsory masks, increased social distancing, and a ban on singing returns

Churches across Greater Sydney will return to the one person per four square metre rule under tightened restrictions introduced in response to the growing eastern suburbs outbreak.

Worshippers will also be required to wear masks in churches and there is to be no congregational singing under the new restrictions which come into effect from 4pm today, 23 June 2021.

The restrictions include weddings and funerals and will also apply to the Central Coast, Blue Mountains, Wollongong and Shellharbour. Dancing will be allowed at weddings for the bridal party only (no more than 20 people).

Announcing the changes, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said they would apply for one week in response to the growing risk to the community and designed to reduce the risk of further transmission.

More to follow.