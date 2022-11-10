Retreat for beloved women

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The first Beloved Retreat for the Catholic Women’s Network brought together more than 100 women from across greater Sydney and even interstate to spend a day in the presence of God.

The retreat day held at the picturesque Benedict XVI Retreat Centre in Grose Vale was facilitated by the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation at the Archdiocese of Sydney with the theme “I am my Beloved’s and my Beloved’s is mine”.

The day unfolded with talks by Sr Mary Julian Eckman RSM, Heather Khym and Jessica Doherty, on themes of God’s mercy and love, with Frs Brendan Murphy and Daniele Russo presiding at Mass.

A highlight was time for Eucharistic Adoration in which the Blessed Sacrament in a monstrance was brought to each of the women to touch and worship, following their reflection on the woman who was healed of a haemorrhage after she touched the hem of Christ’s garment.

Some participants said it was refreshing to have an event offered exclusively for women.

“As a first timer on a retreat I didn’t know what to expect, but from the moment I arrived I felt a sense of calmness, peace and God’s presence in the openness of all the lovely women,” said Janice Selorio.

“It was nice to have the time where we can put aside our duties as mums, wives, employees, carers and just focus on ourselves and reconnect with Jesus.

“I came out of it feeling refreshed and excited to reignite my relationship with Jesus and include him in my daily life.”

CWN project officer Jessica Doherty said it is her hope that women never feel alone on their faith journey.

“It’s a privilege and an honour to make possible a day where women can come together to experience prayers, fellowship, sacraments, nourishment of both body and soul and to facilitate a real encounter with the living God through Eucharistic healing Adoration,” she told The Catholic Weekly.

