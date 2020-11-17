Photo story: Kids teaching kids

Reading Time: 2 minutes

One Sydney Catholic School has taken a novel approach to their year six buddy system – having the kids teach the kids.

Letting their year six students work with kindergarteners, St. Aloysius Catholic Primary School at Cronulla has embraced a new style of learning with their gross motor buddy program.

The program allows the younger kids to make an older friend, someone to help them get through their first year of school and a friendly face when things get a little overwhelming.

The older kids get a chance to experience and demonstrate leadership, learning how to help in a practical way and a safe environment.

St. Aloysius Principal Elizabeth Ovens says that the program, which is in its first year, has been a success.

“The children get to become the teachers and develop leadership capabilities,” said Mrs. Ovens. “All the students benefit, they develop communication skills and relationship skills.”

The program started in term one with reading groups before moving outside for the remaining terms.

“It was a chance to get them outside and moving in the colder months,” said Mrs. Ovens. “They work in their gross motor skills in a one on one setting.

“It’s a win – win for both the older and younger students and its relationship that is beautiful and purposeful.”

The program is in its first full year but Mrs. Ovens says that following its success it will be an ongoing program in the school.

The program has been well received in the community though it has been difficult for parents to see it this year. Thankfully COVID restrictions are now being eased which will allow the opportunity for parents to see their children in action in the remaining weeks and the New Year.

