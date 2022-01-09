Ordinary people called to be extraordinary Christian witnesses, pope says

By
Catholic News Service
-
Reading Time: 3 minutesA Christian life and proclaiming Christ ‘inseparable’ Living out and proclaiming the Gospel are inseparable aspects at the heart of an authentically Christian life and witness, Pope Francis said in his message for World Mission Sunday. “Every Christian is called to be a missionary and witness to Christ. And the church, the […]
