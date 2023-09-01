Netball finals a triumph for SCS

By Rene Vella

History was made in the world of primary school netball as Sydney Catholic Schools hosted their very first primary netball championships. The event showcased the immense talent and dedication of young athletes from various schools, providing a glimpse into the future of Australian netball.

The finals were held in a pulsating atmosphere at Ken Rosewall Arena, Homebush, with St Andrew’s Malabar and St Brigid’s Coogee emerging as champions in the girls’ and boys’ categories respectively.

The grand finale of the girls’ competition witnessed an exhilarating battle between St Catherine Laboure Gymea and St Andrew’s Malabar, which saw St Andrew’s win a resounding victory with a final score of 34-8.

In the boys’ final between St Declan’s Penshurst and St Brigid’s Coogee, St Brigids emerged victorious after an intense match that went into extra time, ending with a final score of 32-20.

The boys from Penshurst displayed remarkable resilience and determination, particularly when facing a six-goal deficit during the game. Their exceptional efforts in the final minutes allowed them to level the score, forcing the game into overtime.

The games were a testament to the commitment of the Sydney Catholic Schools to promote sports and physical activity among their students. The event not only provided a platform for healthy competition but also fostered friendships and camaraderie among students from different schools.

Ameerah Quinlan from St Andrew’s Malabar said “the competition was great and the other team was very respectful towards us.”

“The whole tournament in general was lots of fun. We would like to thank the umpires as they were very fair.

“We had our stage 3 peers come along and cheer us on while we played. We thank St Catherine’s for the amazing competition they brought us in those 40 minutes.

“My teammates and I, as well as our coaches and managers are very grateful for this opportunity and are proud of our efforts.”

As the inaugural edition of the championships came to a close, it was evident that the future of netball in Australia is in capable hands.

Sydney Catholic Schools can take pride in organising a successful tournament that showcased the immense potential of young netball players.

The remarkable performances by St Andrew’s Malabar and St Brigid’s Coogee in the girls’ and boys’ finals respectively will undoubtedly inspire the next generation of netball enthusiasts across the country.