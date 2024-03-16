John Bosco debuts with handball wins

St John Bosco College, Engadine has launched its all-abilities sports program for students, joining dozens of schools already involved in the program.

Kicking off with European handball, 22 teams from 16 different secondary schools will be a part of the weekly competition, held over three venues.

The program hopes to encourage students with a diverse range of needs to get involved and increase participation in sports.

- Advertisement -

St John Bosco made their entry into the competition loud and clear, smashing out three victories against other schools in their first round matches.

They defeated Marist Penshurst 19 to 9, De La Salle Revesby 16 to 2, and managed to beat Marist Kogarah by one point, 8 to 7.

The venue convener of the match highlighted the outstanding effort the College made in their entrance into the competition.

“St John Bosco Engadine, debutants in the all-abilities European handball competition, are making waves with their dominant performances. With unwavering determination, they’re outshining their seasoned counterparts. Their impressive display of skill and resilience hints at a promising journey ahead, leaving competitors in awe of their capabilities on the handball court,” they said.

European handball is one of the most beneficial sports for young people due to its social and emotional advantages.

The teamwork-based element translates into students developing the skills of camaraderie, communication, and collaboration. This can enable students to feel a part of a community and enhance their sense of belonging.

All schools apart from the competition will compete in their individual conference championships to begin with.

Following the completion of these rounds, the winning teams will progress forward to the Sydney European handball championships to find the best boys and girls team to take home the number one spot.