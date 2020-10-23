Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jesuits in Vietnam are responding to a flood crisis, where 84 people have been confirmed dead and another 34 are missing in the wake of the country’s third typhoon in under a month.

Several days of severe torrential rain from successive typhoons combined with overflow discharge from nine hydroelectric dams. The resulting flood has left 200,000 people isolated and over 75,000 houses collapsed or submerged in the provinces of Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue, and Quang Nam. Most lack access to food, drinkable water or adequate shelter.

“Pastoral halls of 40 parishes in selected areas will be used as a place for distributing 2,000 packs of food supplies and drinking water to beneficiaries,” said Father Peter Phuc SJ, Head of the Jesuit Social Apostolate Ministry of the Vietnam Province.

Jesuit priests are collaborating with nuns, Buddhist monks, and local governors to forge a relief program for flood victims that aims to provide 20 tons of rice and emergency assistance to 2,000 vulnerable families.

Jesuit Mission in Australia is standing in solidarity with the devastated families in Vietnam, and urges supporters to keep them in their thoughts and prayers.

“It is heart-breaking to hear of the immense loss experienced by our Vietnamese brothers and sisters,” said Helen Forde, CEO of Jesuit Mission.

“We at Jesuit Mission are doing everything we can to support the Province in Vietnam.”

Over 300,000 hectares of rice and fruit plantations have been destroyed along with 50,000 livestock. Long term, the Jesuits are planning new seedlings and livestock to restore the livelihoods of the community.

