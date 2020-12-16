Giving the Gift of Goodness this Christmas

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Described by Bishop Terry Brady as the “hands and feet of Jesus,” CatholicCare Sydney, along with Centacare and Catholic School students have prepared 400 Gift of Goodness hampers to be sent to families in need across Sydney.

On Monday 14 December students from Santa Sabina College and St. Patrick’s College Sutherland, headed to Centacare in Belmore. There they teamed up with the Centacare employees, who live and work with a disability, to donate their time to prepare hampers filled with fresh fruits and vegetables for vulnerable families and individuals.

The volunteers worked tirelessly, helping to provide healthy and nutritious food just in time for Christmas.

CatholicCare Sydney, the Archdiocese of Sydney’s social services agency, teamed up with sponsor Catholic Super to provide support throughout the year, with additional help from 50 Catholic Schools across the Archdiocese.

Auxiliary Bishop of Sydney Terry Brady said that volunteers embody Christ when helping the less fortunate.

“Your support really demonstrates how we can be the hands and feet of Jesus Christ in our schools and community by giving back to others, our sisters and brothers,” Bishop Brady said.

“During the pandemic it’s particularly important to support individuals and families who may feel isolated or lonely at this time.

“Our Catholic schools are great places to do this, being full of energy, creativity and compassion.”

Executive Manager, Mission and Outreach at CatholicCare Sydney, Cathy Hammond, says that any support for their work is greatly appreciated and goes a long way.

“We provide pathways to support for people dealing with issues around relationships, parenting, ageing, mental health and much more,” said Cathy Hammond. “If you can spread the word to get involved we’d really appreciate it. The practical support of schools in this social justice work by holding a mufti day or raising money, helps change lives.”

Following the generosity and practical action from thousands of Sydney Catholic School students and volunteers the Gift of Goodness effort hopes to raise more than $45,000 for Sydney’s vulnerable.

Money raised helped support hundreds of disadvantaged families and individuals across our city. Through this support, 410 fresh food hampers were delivered to households across Sydney and vital funds directed towards programs, supporting the most vulnerable.

To learn more about the Gift of Goodness campaign please visit www.GiftofGoodness.org

