As health restrictions ease, the suburb at the epicentre of Sydney’s Delta wave is still struggling with the consequences of strict lockdowns

Reading Time: 6 minutes“At 9am the helicopters started hovering. They’d hover for the next hour, hour and a half, spotting people. “It was the very first time I thought, ‘Here I am celebrating Mass and I’m fearing being arrested.’ This would happen in Communist China, not in a country where we’re free.” As NSW reopens […]