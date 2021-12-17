Syro-Malabar Catholics take advantage of lockdowns

To read the full article, log in to your Catholic Weekly digital edition, or now.

Reading Time: 4 minutesWhile many Sydneysiders spent lockdown homeschooling children or binge-watching TV, the parishioners of Christ the King Syro-Malabar Mission, Villawood, received a mission from the Holy Spirit: handwrite the entire Bible in 40 days. Shiny Sinu, the leader of “Christ Culture” charismatic movement in Sydney, was inspired to undertake the project during prayer. […]