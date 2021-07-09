Doctors’ dire warning on euthanasia push

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Talks across Sydney will explode the sentimental myths used to legalise assisted suicide and euthanasia

Medical Experts including specialist palliative care doctors will give key talks at public meetings across Sydney over the next month on the dangers of legalising assisted suicide and euthanasia, and what people can do in response to the latest push in NSW.

With Independent MP Alex Greenwich set to introduce a draft Bill to parliament in August, NSW Labor Opposition Leader Chris Minns said he would not support assisted dying and would allow his party a conscience vote on the issue.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has also expressed her opposition, and it is unclear how the Bill would progress as she also gave an assurance following the 2019 abortion debate that there would be no further conscience votes during the current term of parliament, which is due to run for two more years.

In a statement, Archbishop of Sydney Anthony Fisher OP warned that attempts to “sugarcoat state-sanctioned killing” of certain citizens and assisting in suicides is a “disastrous move”. The archbishop said that such laws are “diametrically opposed to the spirit that inspires the care Catholic institutions offer”.

Horror at the revelations from the Aged Care Royal Commission and the response to the pandemic showed the principle of the sanctity of life is still widely held, he said.

Archbishop Fisher also warned of the possibility of “bracket creep”.

“Already in Australia’s short experience of this we have found the law applied to far more people than was first expected and there has already been a concerted campaign to relax the supposed ‘safeguards’ that were put in place to sell those laws,” he said.

“Looking overseas we see voluntary assisted suicide laws in some countries, originally applicable on a voluntary basis for dying adults only, gradually extended to those whose condition is not terminal, or not even medical, and to children and the unconscious.”

The Christian Medical and Dental Fellowship of Australia (CMDFA) is running a petition calling for Premier Berejiklian to oppose the introduction of new laws which would allow euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide in the state.

National chair Professor John Whitehall told media, the organisation rejects Mr Greenwich’s suggestion that euthanasia and assisted suicide “constitute a form of medical care”.

“The CMDFA agrees with the World Medical Association that the practice of euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide is unethical and must be condemned by the medical profession,” he said.

The talks will be held over three weeks during August at Our Lady of Dolours Church in Chatswood and St Patrick’s Cathedral in Parramatta.

Speakers will include several medical professionals including specialist palliative care doctors who will address myths and concerns about the end of life.

They will explain how palliative care is both misunderstood and underfunded, and when employed effectively, addresses all the concerns of those who advocate for assisted dying.

Fr David Ranson, vicar general for the Diocese of Broken Bay and Fr Peter Williams, vicar general for the Diocese of Parramatta, will address the theological aspects of the debate.

Monica Doumit, director, Public Affairs and Engagement for the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney will discuss the dangers of legalising assisted suicide and euthanasia.

“It isn’t going unnoticed that in the midst of a pandemic when we are being asked to place restrictions on ourselves in order to keep vulnerable people in our society safe, that Mr Greenwich has chosen to spend his lockdown period working to propose a law that would threaten the lives of vulnerable people,” Ms Doumit told The Catholic Weekly.

According to media reports, Mr Greenwich said he intended to introduce his Bill in the last sitting week in August and that he had listened to the concerns of religious groups.

