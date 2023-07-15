Cricket talent camp builds up the next generation of Ashes superstars

A two-day talent identification cricket camp was held by Sydney Catholic Schools in collaboration with Cricket NSW, providing a unique opportunity for 24 talented students to hone their cricketing skills.

The camp, held on 6-7 July, aimed to identify promising cricketing talent among the students, and the partnership between SCS and Cricket NSW allowed for the provision of expert coaching and tailored programs.

Through a holistic approach, the camp encompassed various aspects such as precinct tours, skill training, technique sessions, nutrition and recovery guidance, wellbeing and leadership discussions, mentoring, and pathways for future growth.

Commencing at cricket central, the renowned training facility for the men’s and women’s NSW cricket teams, as well as the Sixers and Thunder BBL and WBBL teams, students received guidance from experienced NSW cricket coaches.

The participants were delighted to learn from these seasoned mentors who shared their knowledge and experience, providing valuable insights into the finer nuances of the game.

One of the participants, Max, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “as a batter, today has allowed me to improve on my batting techniques and different batting shots.”

“Having professional coaches is very helpful in providing feedback on the spot. I can already see my batting improving as the day goes on.”

Another participant, Zac, also shared his thoughts on the camp.

“What I liked about today was learning new techniques about cricket and how I can be better in the future,” he said.

The students were divided into teams and engaged in challenging matches, demonstrating their cricketing prowess amidst an atmosphere of healthy competition and camaraderie.

The athletes agreed that “what we liked about today was that we learnt a lot of new stuff and we improved a lot from the start of the day. We love these camps because we always learn a lot and it’s fun too.”

Michael Falzon, a teacher involved in the camp, highlighted the significance of such initiatives.

“For the students, the greatest aspect this camps deliver is they are getting excellent coaching from people that are and have coached at the the highest level, and imparting their knowledge simply to the students is a massive plus,” he said.

The two-day Talent Identification Camp organised by SCS and Cricket NSW served as a remarkable opportunity for 24 students to elevate their cricketing skills.

With a focus on skill acquisition and talent identification, this camp exemplified the commitment of both organisations to empower young athletes and support their growth in the realm of cricket.