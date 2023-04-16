Celebrating Easter the Syro-Malabar way

Crowds were noticeably bigger at the Holy Week and Triduum liturgies at Christ the King Syro-Malabar Mission at Villawood, and the community’s young people are stepping up their involvement in ministry after the relative quiet of the early Covid pandemic years, said parish committee member Jennix Joyson.

In February the community welcomed Fr George Mankuzhikary as its new vicar, who led the community in its services from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday.

The Syro-Malabar church is the second largest eastern Catholic Church in the world and originates in India. Its East Syrian liturgy dates back to the 3rd Century.

The Syro Malabar eparchy of St Thomas the Apostle is one of the fastest-growing Catholic churches in Australia.

“It was good to see full crowds again,” said Mr Joyson who is also an animator of the mission’s youth ministry. There were so many people coming we had to move the Good Friday service to the nearby school hall to accommodate everyone.

“Many of them come to our monthly gatherings which include Eucharistic adoration and Mass followed by games and a meal. The Syro-Malabar Youth Ministry across New South Wales also runs leadership training for some of them, who then help to manage the various parish events.”