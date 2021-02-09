Carnival goes off with a splash

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Nearly 170 primary students from Sydney Catholic Schools made a splash at the Zone 6 Swimming Carnival in Liverpool last week.

Fifteen schools were represented at the Whitlam Leisure Centre including first-timers, St Anthony of Padua Catholic College Austral.

It was a special moment for the Austral students, with Emma McGlone taking out first place in the Under 8’s 50-metre Girls Freestyle – and her school’s first ever ribbon at an SCS sports carnival.

“We’re super excited to finally represent our school and show off our talents to the other Catholic schools,” St Anthony of Padua’s sports coordinator, Bonnie Petrovski said.

“It’s also very exciting for Emma winning her event, and we’re proud she will represent our school at the Archdiocesan Trials.”

HOW THE DAY UNFOLDED

The Zone 6 Swimming Carnival opened with the Senior Girls 100-metre freestyle.

And there was no stopping Sienna Bautista from John the Baptist Catholic Primary School Bonnyrigg Heights as she powered to victory by a whopping 10 seconds, going on to take out another incredible five first place finishes in the 50-metre Freestyle, 50-metre Backstroke, 50-metre Breaststroke, 50-metre Butterfly and 200-metre Individual Medley.

She was definitely Zone 6’s star of the day!

“I’ve improved a lot this year and I love swimming,” a modest Bautista said.

However, she was pipped at the post in the Senior Girls Relay by Charlize San Jose, who made up more than five body lengths in the final leg to claim victory for St Catherine Of Siena Catholic Primary School Prestons.

“It was an incredibly successful day and it’s a huge shame that parents couldn’t be here today to spectate and watch their children participate” – Anna-Kate Turnbull

Other noteworthy athletes on the day included Levi McDonald of St Christopher’s Catholic Primary School Holsworthy, the star of the Senior Boys Freestyle events, winning both the 50-metre and 100-metre races. Noah Dinyan, also from St Christopher’s, took out the Under 10 Boys 50-metre Freestyle, Junior Boys 50-metre Backstroke, Junior Boys 50-metre Breaststroke and the Junior Boys 50-metre Butterfly.