School sports kick off

After a long and sport-less year, students, parents and teachers across New South Wales can look forward to a return of school and representative sports in 2021.

Sporting events including school, representative and state events have been cleared to go ahead this year leaving sport fans with smiles.

Catholic Schools New South Wales Director of Sport Services Robert Rush said that CSNSW Sport shared the excitement of students and parents looking forward to a return to competition.

“CSNSW Sport is very excited that sport has returned in 2021,” said Mr Rush. “Last Friday 5 March, we held our first events for the year which were for Polding (primary) tennis and basketball in Newcastle and Tamworth respectively.”

“Catholic school children and parents who attended these events also shared our excitement! “

Catholic School students can look forward to many sporting opportunities in 2021, opportunities that Mr Rush says are a crucial part of education.

“This year we have a large calendar of events coming up and we strongly encourage all students to speak to their schools about ongoing representative school sporting opportunities for 2021.

“Sport is an extremely important part of Catholic education and CSNSW Sport compete in over 20 sports each for both primary and secondary.

“Your son, daughter, grandson or granddaughter could be the next Jason Day!”

Students and parents will need to follow COVID-safe guidelines to ensure a safe return to sport for all participants and spectators.

Spectators are allowed at some events provided they too follow event-specific COVID-safe regulations.

It isn’t only Catholic Schools returning to competition in 2021, public schools are also looking forward to a return and some inter-school representative sports.

“School sport is a vital part of the curriculum and our communities,” said NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell. “Providing the right balance to academic ­activities and helping to maintain the health and wellbeing of students.”

Some Sydney Catholic School events have already returned. To read about recent zone swimming events, click here.

