Archbishop Fisher awarded with honour

Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP was awarded the highest honorary distinction of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia, the Τάγματος των Φιλοχρίστων (Order of Christ-Loving), for his services to Christianity in the public square, in particular his contributions to bioethical issues.

Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Australia Makarios Griniezakis presented the award on 13 November at a service at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Annunciation, Sydney, in the presence of several Greek Orthodox Bishops, including Bishop Kyriakos of Sozopolis who was consecrated earlier the same day, and three other Bishops-elect.

Catholic Bishops Antoine-Charbel Tarabay, Robert Rabat and Amel Nona, of the Maronite, Melkite and Chaldean Eparchies were in attendance, as well as Sydney Latin Auxiliary Bishop Richard Umbers.

Archbishop Fisher is only the second non-Greek and non-Orthodox to be given the award after Liberal Party Senator Andrew Bragg, who received it in 2020.

The Catholic Bishops were warmly welcomed by their Orthodox counterparts, and found plenty of common ground for discussion in the topical issues of youth ministry and synodality, among other subjects.

“I pray that our four new bishops, led by my dearest brother Makarios, will join me in seeking ever greater unity between our communions,” Archbishop Fisher said in his acceptance speech.

