To read the full article, log in to your Catholic Weekly digital edition, or now.

- Advertisement -

Reading Time: 5 minutesTwo sharply different portraits depict the life and character of Charles de Foucauld. One is of a dissolute man, obese and wildly self-indulgent; an aristocrat who scorned his heritage, and a soldier who dishonoured his profession. The other is of an emaciated hermit, generously open to the needs of others, especially the […]