‘We were all like dogs.’ New book unveils abuse in women’s orders

By
Catholic News Service
-
Reading Time: 4 minutes“I understood we were all like dogs. They told us to sit and we sat, to get up and we got up, to roll over and we rolled over,” said an Australian-born religious identified only as “Sister Elizabeth” in the book, Veil of Silence. After 30 years in religious life, she said […]
To read the full article, log in to your Catholic Weekly digital edition, or become a subscriber now.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR