UNDA launches Tim Fischer scholarship

The University of Notre Dame Australia officially launched the Honourable Tim Fischer AC Memorial Scholarship on Friday, 23 September.

The scholarship was awarded in recognition of Mr Fischer’s lifetime of service to rural and regional Australians, the Catholic faith, and education.

Noah Crawford, a first-year business student who hails from Gurley, NSW, was the scholarship’s inaugural recipient.

Mr Fischer’s widow, Mrs Judy Brewer AO, and her son, Dominic Fischer, both attended the launch alongside the Archbishop of Sydney, Anthony Fisher OP.

“Equal access to education was something he felt very strongly about and advocated for throughout his 50 years of public life.”

“Tim had a close connection to Notre Dame University after its establishment in Australia and I know would have been greatly honoured to have a scholarship in his name, particularly one that recognised and supported a rural student,” Mrs Brewer said.

“I wish Noah every success in his future academic and leadership endeavours.”

The scholarship was launched by Deputy Chancellor, Mr Michael L’Estrange AO and Professor Francis Campbell, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Notre Dame Australia.

Mr Fischer was conscripted to serve in the Vietnam War in 1966, the beginning of six decades of public service.

He served in both NSW and Federal politics, and was deputy prime minister in the Howard Government.

“He was appointed as Australia’s first ambassador to the Holy See in 2008, and won respect from Church and governments alike for his instrumental role in the final preparations for St Mary MacKillop’s 2010 canonisation.”

After his retirement from politics in 2001, Mr Fisher lent his talents to charities like the St Vincent de Paul Society and the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Mr Fischer reposed in the Lord in 2019 and was honoured with a state funeral.

