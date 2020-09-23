Top talk series sheds light on faith

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Talking heads keep Catholics connected and inspired

Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP will present a talk live online next month on the topic, ‘Who is the Holy Spirit?’



The talk on 8 October from 10.30am will be a highlight of a popular new series by the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, which trains volunteer catechists to teach the faith to Catholic children in state schools throughout the Archdiocese of Sydney.



The weekly series is the brainchild of CCD faith education officer Anita Lee, as a means to help keep catechists connected and spiritually nourished since the April lockdown period when schools were closed and since then as many older volunteers continue to reduce their activities.



“It’s been an unexpected blessing in this time of pandemic.”

But it is now open to anyone who wants to know more about and be more inspired by their Catholic faith, all from the comfort of their home or in small groups in parishes.

Topics have included the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist, marriage, the saints, resurrection, understanding the Mass, Ignatian spirituality and Mary as Christ’s most perfect disciple.



Sydney priests Fr Michael de Stoop and Fr Daniel McCaughan are among this year’s speakers, along with president of the Catholic Institute of Sydney Sr Isabell Naumann ISSM and SmartLoving co-founder Francine Pirola.



Ms Lee said it had been “amazingly received” with up to 200 people logging in to listen to talks from as far as Port Douglas in northern Queensland and even overseas. “The quality of our speakers is fantastic and everyone I ask to give a talk has agreed to do it, she said.



“They been so generous with their time and sharing their knowledge and insights and people say they are helping them to feel reconnected and growing in their faith. It’s been an unexpected blessing in this time of pandemic.”

On 15 October, author Sophie York will share her thoughts on the ‘Hidden Treasures of Catholicism’, followed by archdiocesan chancellor Chris Meaney on ‘The Gospel of Life by John Paul II’.



Christiane Sarraf of Our Lady of Fatima parish in Peakhurst said she was enjoying the entertaining and informative series. “We should never stop searching for more knowledge in order to understand more our faith,” she said.



For details on how to access the talk series email [email protected]

