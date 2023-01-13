Tickets sell as TOB tour green for ‘Go’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

This week is the last chance for Sydney Catholics to book their tickets for the Made for More tour with Theology of the Body expert Christopher West and musician Mike Mangione.

An evening of visual beauty, live music, and reflection on what it means to be human will be held at St Mary’s Cathedral next Friday and repeated at All Saint’s Liverpool the following Saturday.

Dr West is a world-renowned expert in St Pope John Paul II’s Theology of the Body, as well as the founder and president of the Theology of the Body Institute.

Mike is a singer-songwriter and guitarist. Providentially, they will arrive in the country to start their two-city tour of Sydney and Melbourne as concerns mount over minors being targeted on social media with explicit and toxic sexual content.

One local paper reported that young teenagers are being delivered videos on TikTok which detail graphic sex acts and encourage them to make explicit videos themselves.

“What pornography is, is a hellish mockery of a heavenly reality,” Dr West told The Catholic Weekly in a recent interview.

“We are in an all-out war in our modern world for the meaning of the body.

“And it’s not that the Christian meaning of the body has been understood and rejected, the Christian meaning and understanding of the body has really yet to be proposed to the modern world.”

Along with the institute’s Jason Clark, over two-and-a-half hours Dr West and Mr Mangione will extend an invitation to open one’s senses to the ways God is revealed in all of creation and be oriented toward the satisfaction of one’s deepest desires. Each evening will begin with live entertainment and food trucks on site from 6pm, with the Made for More live presentation beginning at 7pm.

Tickets for Made for More cost $25 for general admission, $10 for student or concession holders.

Children 10 years and under enter for free, with adult supervision required for all those under 18 years.

Purchase tickets at www.sydneycatholic.org/TOB/

Online courses at the Theology of the Body Institute are being offered to Australians through a partnership between the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation at the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney and the Institute. For details see www.sydneycatholic.org/TOB/ for details.

Related Articles: