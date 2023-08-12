Thrilling showdowns at SCS football championships

The Sydney Catholic Schools Football Championship held at the renowned Sydney United Sports Centre in Edensor Park over two enthralling days witnessed an explosion of talent and passion for the beautiful game.

With intense battles and heart-stopping moments, the championship was a true celebration of football excellence. In the junior girls’ category, Marist College Penshurst left spectators in awe as they secured a resounding 6-0 victory against a valiant Bethany College Hurstville.

Their display of skill and coordination demonstrated the bright future ahead for these young athletes. De La Salle Caringbah showcased their football prowess in the junior boys’ division, overcoming Marist Eastwood with a 2-0 triumph. Their strategic gameplay and impressive teamwork made them worthy champions.

The intermediate boys’ final saw Freeman Catholic College claim a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Clancy College, West Hoxton, demonstrating the determination and resilience that led them to success. In the intermediate girls’ category, Marist Sisters Woolwich showcased their football finesse, triumphing over Freeman Catholic College in a thrilling showdown.

In the senior girls’ final, Domremy College, Fivedock emerged as champions, defeating St John Bosco at Engadine in a gripping contest, highlighting their skill and composure on the field. Completing the action-packed tournament, Holy Cross at Ryde caused a major upset, defeating CBHS Lewisham 1-0 in the senior boys’ final, proving that surprises are always in store during intense football championships.

The Sydney Catholic Schools Football Championship served as a testament to the passion and dedication of these young athletes, and the event will be cherished as a memorable showcase of football brilliance within the Catholic Schools community.

Congratulations to all the teams for their outstanding performances, and to the winners for their well-deserved victories.