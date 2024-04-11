The Sisters of Life are coming to Sydney this month to bring young adults their unique energy and insights from their life of prayer and mission.

Sr Mary Grace SV, well-known to many Sydney Catholics as a former leader of young adult Catholic ministries, will join fellow Aussie Sr Rose Patrick O’Connor, Sr Miriam Bethel and Sr Marie Veritas to travel from the US, where the youthful congregation is based, for the whirlwind tour.

They will speak at events between 18-24 April hosted by the Archdiocese of Sydney’s University Chaplaincies.

University Chaplaincy Coordinator Natalie Ambrose said that many of its young Catholics are faithful to the church’s teaching but need encouragement to grow in areas of mission.

“They find it difficult to speak to others about their faith and share the beauty of the church in ways that are approachable to the ‘everyman,’” she said.

“Our main goal is to enflame the hearts of our people here in Sydney for the love of the Lord and for hearts for mission.”

Founded in New York in 1991 the congregation serves pregnant women and women suffering after abortion, hosts retreats and evangelises through social media.

“We want to encourage our people to take the next steps to see their lives as opportunities to serve,” Ambrose said.

“Who better to be that example than the Sisters of Life who devote their life in prayer and mission?

“Theirs is a young, vibrant order who we hope will inject into the archdiocese a fervour for prayer, mission, and the importance of life.”

The tour kicks off with a talk at St Mary’s Cathedral from 6:30pm on 18 April followed by a Bishop’s Blend dinner for young professionals with Bishop Richard Umbers.

It includes a reflection evening on the theme of a spirituality of care at the University of Notre Dame on 19 April, a retreat day for university alumni on 20 April, a women’s event held at Tangara School for Girls, Cherrybrook, on 21 April and a Fidelis young adult evening at ACU Strathfield on 24 April.

Register for events at unicatholics.org.au/sisters-of-life-2024-sydney-tour