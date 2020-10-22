Sydney prays in preparation for ‘Go Make Disciples’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sydney parishes and other Eucharistic communities are being invited to participate in a prayer campaign with a new prayer card. The campaign comes ahead of the launch of Sydney’s new Archdiocesan Mission Plan, Go Make Disciples, to be launched by Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP on the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 12 December.

With efforts from the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation, ‘Go Make Disciples’ seeks renewal of all of Sydney’s parishes as places of encounter with the living Christ – especially in the Eucharist. Over 40,000 prayer cards were distributed this week, inviting all to pray for the success of the Mission Plan.

The image on the front of the prayer card The Miracle of the Draught of Fishes by Raphael depicts the moment when St Peter – then Simon– had a life-changing encounter with Jesus in whereupon he was called to missionary discipleship. (Luke 5:1-11).

“This moment was chosen because it points to what is most essential to the spiritual renewal of our communities: the fostering of life-changing encounters with Jesus Christ in which each person is invited to follow Jesus and participate in His mission,” said Parish Renewal Team leader Elizabeth Arblaster to The Catholic Weekly.

Teressa Bernardo , President of the University of Sydney Catholic Society, encouraged all to pray for parish renewal. “There is a real desire to build the parish community and set it on fire with the Holy Spirit,” she said.

“I think it’s awesome and Eucharistic adoration is a central part of our Catholic faith.”

Anitra Yu from St Peter’s Surry Hills also encouraged Eucharistic devotion to encounter Christ. “I highly recommend Eucharistic adoration because the Lord truly is there.”

