Stained-glass centre nears completion at Campion

Campion College’s state-of-the-art academic centre—with a two-storey library of 25,000 books, a stained-glass skylight and grand hall—is nearing completion.

College President Dr Paul Morrissey has published a video walkthrough of the new site, showing Campion’s meteoric rise since its first student intake in 2006.

“Designed to foster intellectual growth and provide access to a library collection of 25,000 books, the centre is a testament to the institution’s dedication to excellence in higher education,” the college said in a statement.

“In addition to a two-storey library, students will have access to a grand hall, lecture theatre, media room and six additional classrooms within the new building.

“A stunning 3.4m x 8.3m stained-glass skylight is undoubtedly the principal design element that contributes to the impressiveness of the space. Dr Morrissey said of the video walkthrough, available to view on Campion’s website, that, “We are delighted to share this sneak peek into the remarkable facility that will soon be a second home to our students.

“The Academic Centre exemplifies our commitment to cultivating an environment that fosters critical thinking, collaboration and academic excellence.”

The $18.5 million project has been made possible by private donations, in addition to funds from the federal and NSW governments. The college is calling for further donations to complete the project.