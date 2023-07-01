Wheelchair basketball introduces kids to ‘reverse inclusion’

Sydney Catholic Schools (SCS) Sport has taken a significant stride towards inclusivity by expanding the scope of their innovative unified all abilities sport program.

The program pioneered a “reverse inclusion” approach through the sport of wheelchair basketball, with a gala day held on 16 May in conjunction with Wheelchair Sports NSW and Basketball NSW.

Para-athlete advocate Nathan Barbara from Marist College Eastwood, Australian record holder in the U17’s multi-class shot put, said, “The wheelchair basketball gala day was inclusive and enjoyable and taught us all many positive lessons about adapting to sport in a wheelchair.

“It was great to see everyone having a go and trying their best.”

Unified sport fosters a supportive environment where students with and without disabilities come together to learn, compete and grow.

“Reverse inclusion” flips the script by bringing able-bodied students into the world of wheelchair basketball, breaking down barriers, fostering a sense of unity, and promoting understanding.

“I never realised how hard it was to maneuver a wheelchair,” one student remarked.

Moreover, “reverse inclusion” offers a platform for students with disabilities to showcase their skills, talents, and leadership qualities in a sport where they excel.

It provides an opportunity for them to take on mentoring roles, promoting self-confidence and empowering them to reach their full potential.