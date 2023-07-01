Saturday, July 1, 2023
15.6 C
Sydney
type here...
Sports

Wheelchair basketball introduces kids to ‘reverse inclusion’

By Sydney Catholic Schools

Most read

The program pioneered a “reverse inclusion” approach through the sport of wheelchair basketball, with a gala day held with Wheelchair Sports NSW and Basketball NSW. Photo: SCS SPORT
The program pioneered a “reverse inclusion” approach through the sport of wheelchair basketball, with a gala day held with Wheelchair Sports NSW and Basketball NSW. Photo: SCS SPORT

Sydney Catholic Schools (SCS) Sport has taken a significant stride towards inclusivity by expanding the scope of their innovative unified all abilities sport program.

The program pioneered a “reverse inclusion” approach through the sport of wheelchair basketball, with a gala day held on 16 May in conjunction with Wheelchair Sports NSW and Basketball NSW.

Para-athlete advocate Nathan Barbara from Marist College Eastwood, Australian record holder in the U17’s multi-class shot put, said, “The wheelchair basketball gala day was inclusive and enjoyable and taught us all many positive lessons about adapting to sport in a wheelchair.

“It was great to see everyone having a go and trying their best.”

Unified sport fosters a supportive environment where students with and without disabilities come together to learn, compete and grow.

“Reverse inclusion” flips the script by bringing able-bodied students into the world of wheelchair basketball, breaking down barriers, fostering a sense of unity, and promoting understanding.

“I never realised how hard it was to maneuver a wheelchair,” one student remarked.

Moreover, “reverse inclusion” offers a platform for students with disabilities to showcase their skills, talents, and leadership qualities in a sport where they excel.

It provides an opportunity for them to take on mentoring roles, promoting self-confidence and empowering them to reach their full potential.

Previous article
Stained-glass centre nears completion at Campion
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2023

© The Catholic Weekly 2023