St Vincent de Paul Society announce passing of NSW State President Mr Paul Burton

St Vincent de Paul Society announced the death of its NSW State President Mr Paul Burton after he entered eternal life on 12 May.

A member of the Society for more than 40 years, Mr Burton credited his grandfather’s legacy as a Vincentian for inspiration to join the Society.

He did so in the 1980s while living in southwestern Sydney. Collaborating with another Vincentian, Eddie Solarz, the two men established the momentum for the founding of the conference of St Thomas More at Ruse in Campbelltown.

Mr Burton previously served as the president of the St Patrick’s West Tamworth Conference and held leadership roles as centres president, regional president, and president of Armidale Diocesan Central Council.

“In his term as state president, Mr Burton served with humility, respect and a true sense of Vincentian spirit,” the Society said in a statement.

“He never forgot the vulnerable, marginalised and disadvantaged. He was selfless in his service of others, often putting the people the Society assists before his own wellbeing.”

Mr Burton’s legacy includes more involvement by the Spirituality Committee in the work of the Society and the application of increased momentum with the Society’s Reconciliation Action Plan and Diversity and Inclusion initiatives.

It was important to Mr Burton to be conscious of the diligence and consistent commitment displayed every day by members, volunteers and staff as they perform their roles in assisting those they seek to serve. His belief was that a culture of gratitude and appreciation should be constantly evident as part of the Vincentian culture.

In his professional career, Mr Burton specialised in road, rail, sea, and air logistics, providing transport, warehousing and distribution services to the food, agricultural and pharmaceutical sectors.

Mr Burton will be greatly missed by everyone across the Society, leaving behind a wonderful legacy of prayerfulness, healing, kindness, compassion, and companionship. The Society hold Mr Burton’s wife, Jennifer, and his four children – Alicia, Joanne, Rachael and Sean and extended family in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.