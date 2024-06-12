Pope Francis meets with diocesan priests in third and last meeting

Pope Francis spent the day at Salesian Pontifical University, where he held the third and last meeting with priests of the Roman Diocese.

He was welcomed by Spanish Cardinal Angel Fernandez Artime and hundreds of people who had come to meet the pope.

The pope spent time greeting the elderly, the sick and students along the way. He then met with priests of the diocese ordained between the years of 1985 and 2013.

During that meeting, Pope Francis again cautioned that it is better not to admit those with homosexual tendencies into the priesthood, who are incapable of practicing celibacy.

Addressing the problems of the diocese, he focused on social needs and suggested that parishes that have empty buildings should try to take in people in need.

He also criticised the large amounts of money that today is used for weapon manufacturing, contraceptives, cosmetic surgery or veterinarians, especially when there are so many needy people on the streets.

He finished by saying political involvement is a form of charity and condemned the low voter turnout in the European elections.