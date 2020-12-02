Simcha Fisher: This Is Not the Year

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A 2020 Advent song for people with good taste

As I walked out one evening

In the dark December air,

I saw my neighbours hanging lights

On trees and everywhere.

My first thought was to chide them

Because Advent’s barely here

But a passing angel thwapped my head

And whispered in my ear:

This is not the year, pal,

This is not the year.

We need more light

To feel all right,

So this is not the year.

I stepped inside the chapel

For to visit with my Lord.

The choir was a-practicing

Some music I abhorred.

My lips began to grimace

And my nostrils flared in dread,

But my heart squeaked out a counterclaim,

And this is what it said:

This is not the year, friend,

This is not the year.

If cheesy songs

Can right some wrongs,

Then this is not the year.

Some other day, be fussy, lads;

Some other time, be right.

Aes-thet-i-cal-ly pleasing

And li-tur-gi-cal-ly tight.

But this year was so awful,

If you feel the urge to sneer,

Just cork your cry hole, critics,

Because this is not the year.

This is not the year, friends,

This is not the year.

Whatever works.

Let’s not be jerks.

Please, this is not the year.

