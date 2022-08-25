Second Sydney vocation for Somascans

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Somascan Community based at St Joseph’s Moorebank were filled with joy, last Sunday night, as they welcomed their second vocation from Sydney in just under a year.

After completing his time as an aspirant, carpenter and youth member Michael Iezzi has decided to continue his journey of discernment as a Somascan postulant at Mass on 21 August.

During his homily, Fr Chris de Sousa CRS urged Michael and those present to allow Christ into their hearts so that they may be changed.

“Tonight we celebrate how Michael has let Our Lord more into his heart and now follows Christ more closely with his entrance into Somascan postulancy.”

“The people in Our Lord’s parable who were excluded from the heavenly banquet complained that the Lord had actually taught in their streets but Christ answers them “I do not know where you are from” in other words, they are strangers to Him,” said Fr Chris.

“Maybe they did let Christ into their streets, but they never let Him into their hearts.

“Michael turns to the Lord tonight with his “fiat” to formally discern Somascan religious life which won’t come without its share of challenges, sacrifices and sufferings, for Michael and his parents and family, making his “fiat” a best try to enter through the narrow door.”

Before the Creed, Fr Mathew Velliyamkandathil CRS, parish priest of St Joseph’s Moorebank and St Christopher’s Holsworthy, celebrated the Rite of Entrance to Postulancy which included the formal welcome by the superior, the entrustment to Postulant Master Fr Chris and the bestowing of the Cross as a sign of Michael’s continued discernment towards Somascan Religious life, following Christ crucified.

Michael started formal discernment as an aspirant with the Somascans in December 2021.

From that he gained “a deeper understanding of the community, fraternity and profound love that these men demonstrated through their vows of chastity, poverty and obedience”.

“It revealed to me that this way of life was radical and would take a lot of work, but that it all led to a great joy and ultimately to glorify God,” said Michael.

“As I enter into postulancy this year, I hold great joy in my heart, and know that the Lord will grant me all that I need to live a life that glorifies Him.”

“The example that was given to me by Fr Matthew Velliyamkandathil CRS, Fr Christopher de Sousa CRS and Br Sheldon Burke CRS, as well as other visiting Somascan priests, of the paternal love of God to those who have been abandoned, inspired me to give myself fully in the same way.

“As I enter into postulancy this year, alongside my confrere Matthew Frijo, a current Somascan postulant, I hold great joy in my heart, and know that the Lord will grant me all that I need to live a life that glorifies Him.

“I ask for your prayers of perseverance in my vocation, and I pray that any young men or women out there who have the call to priesthood or religious life, would answer it with gusto, and put their trust completely in the Lord.”

Following Mass, the parish community celebrated their new postulant in the hall with Michael’s close family and friends.

