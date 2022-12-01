School Sports: From first-time player to Australian All Star

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Liverpool student races to the top of the ranks in Goalball

GOALBALL



By Tasmyn Haynes

Sydney Catholic Schools (SCS) has yet another homegrown talent destined for a big future in sport. Aryan Narayan from All Saints College Liverpool made a name for himself in Goalball the second the ball touched his fingertips, and it’s just the beginning for him.

The indoor team-sport designed specifically for athletes with a vision impairment was offered by SCS as a school competition. Thinking it could be a bit of fun, Aryan signed up for the team with his friend and ‘got the ball rolling’ on his 2022 career.

“I had never played Goalball before, it was my first time. I thought it was so fun, I enjoyed it a lot. After the school tournament I got invited to join the NSW team” he said.

At the 2022 NSW Goalball State Championships Aryan represented the NSW Waratahs in the Junior Division. He valiantly finished the two-day competition by collecting a gold medal after the final game. Not only did he secure a win in front of his home crowd in Sydney, but he was also identified as the second highest scorer in his division.

With the State Championships under his belt, Aryan was then earmarked for bigger and better things. He earned himself a spot competing at the 2022 Australian Goalball Championships in Melbourne, once again representing NSW.

“My dad has been telling me that one day I should wear the gold and green, but I want to wear the Olympic jersey as well, that’s my goal”

he said.

“It was good, we made it to the Finals in the Junior Division but we lost to Western Australia” he explained.

As though bringing home silver at an Australian Championships wasn’t enough for this first-time player, Aryan was named as one of the most elite players at the tournament. “I was given a gold medal and picked as an Australian Goalball Juniors All Star.

That’s the best in the division and I’m very grateful for that” he said. Aryan is eager to continue playing and travelling, saying “I love goal ball. Now I’m ready for next year, I’m hoping that it’s in Perth!” After finding his sporting passion there is no stopping his skill and determination.

