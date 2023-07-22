School sports camps give budding athletes a holiday challenge

During the July vacation period, Sydney Catholic Schools (SCS) offered an array of exciting camp opportunities for students to engage in sports and outdoor activities.

The initiative aimed to provide enjoyable and enriching experiences for young participants, with three distinct camps on offer: cricket, golf, and TrySport.

In collaboration with Cricket NSW, the cricket camp welcomed 24 selected students for an immersive two-day program. The opening day commenced at cricket central, utilising Cricket NSW’s cutting-edge indoor facilities.

Students received expert guidance and honed their skills in state-of-the-art training environments. On the following day, participants applied game strategies and tactics in limited-over formats, featuring 10-over and T20 matches.

The cricket camp provided a platform for budding cricketers to elevate their abilities and thrive in competitive scenarios.

The golf camp, run in partnership with Golf NSW, hosted 60 enthusiastic students across a two-day program. The inaugural day took place at Marist College Kogarah, offering a comprehensive introduction to the game of golf.

Under the guidance of experienced instructors, students familiarised themselves with the fundamentals of the sport and embraced the challenges that the course presented.

On the subsequent day, the camp relocated to Bardwell Valley Golf Course, providing an opportunity for participants to put their newly acquired knowledge into practice.

The golf camp facilitated a nurturing environment for students to develop their golfing prowess and foster a love for the game.

For those seeking a diverse sports experience, the TrySport Camp proved to be the ultimate choice. Located at Sydney Olympic Park Sports Halls, the camp offered 41 students the chance to engage in table tennis, golf, and badminton.

The state-of-the-art indoor sports halls at Sydney Olympic Park provided the ideal backdrop for students to immerse themselves in these exhilarating sports. Participants enjoyed the thrill of friendly competition while enhancing their skills across multiple disciplines.

The TrySport camp enabled students to explore various sports, fostering a sense of versatility and promoting an active lifestyle.

Sydney Catholic Schools education officer Troy Moran, organiser of the three camps, was impressed by the level of attendance from students.

“This shows that families really want their children to be active and socialise during the school holidays, and to do it in a safe environment with connections from schools makes it even better,” he said.

With the success of these camps, Sydney Catholic Schools is already planning an exciting lineup of new camps and initiatives for the next holiday vacation period. Students can anticipate further opportunities to indulge in their passions, discover new interests, and continue their personal and athletic growth.

These initiatives reflect Sydney Catholic Schools’ commitment to providing students with well-rounded experiences that extend beyond the traditional classroom setting, nurturing their holistic development and fostering a lifelong love for sports and physical activities.