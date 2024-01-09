S03 E011 A Conversation With Dr Christopher West

Christopher West is a Catholic author and speaker, best known for his work on Pope John Paul II’s series of audience addresses entitled Theology of the Body.
He is a cofounder of the Theology of the Body Institute, which offers graduate level courses and other training programs on the Theology of the Body.
He and his wife, Wendy, reside in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania and have five children together.
