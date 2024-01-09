S03 E011 A Conversation With Dr Christopher West





Christopher West is a Catholic author and speaker, best known for his work on Pope John Paul II’s series of audience addresses entitled Theology of the Body.

He is a cofounder of the Theology of the Body Institute, which offers graduate level courses and other training programs on the Theology of the Body.

- Advertisement -

He and his wife, Wendy, reside in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania and have five children together.

EP Socials: episcopalpodcast.com.au

[email protected]

Twitter: Bishop Umbers: @BishopUmbers

Christopher West: www.tobinstitute.org