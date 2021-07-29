‘Roo’ little Olympics Beauties!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

There’s something in the “Holy” water in the Sutherland Shire with three of Australia’s Olyroos Olympic squad hailing from the area and attending Sydney Catholic Schools.

Believed to be the first time a trifecta of players have made a national squad from the same area, the fact they all attended local Catholic schools makes the achievement all the more “miraculous”.

Goal keepers Jordan Holmes and Tom Glover went to Aquinas Catholic College in Menai while midfielder Cameron Devlin attended St Patrick’s College in Sutherland.

Bounded by the waters of the Georges and Port Hacking Rivers, the area boasts one of the largest playing rosters in the southern hemisphere with almost 20,000 registered players.

“In regards to Cam’s journey there have been many times along the way that we have drawn on our faith …”

And while the trio have had their fair share of ups-and-downs throughout their young careers, they have put faith in themselves and their abilities to make the national Olympic squad.

Defender Cameron Devlin, who was forced to choose between football or rugby league, now sees his decision as an absolute blessing.

He said his faith has been a huge comfort to him and helped him through some of the toughest of times.

“Being raised in a family where faith is greatly valued, has been a great support to me throughout the celebrations and challenges of my career,” he said.

“I trust in it to make the right things happen in the future.”

Proud dad and Sports Master at De La Salle Catholic College Caringbah, Andrew Devlin, said all three making the Olympic squad was an incredible achievement and one the Shire is very proud of.

“We are all so very proud of the boys, they have done incredibly well when no one gave them a chance,” he said.

“In regards to Cam’s journey there have been many times along the way that we have drawn on our faith, whether that be in times of adversity such as injuries or to celebrate his successes, it has played a huge part in all of our lives.

“…not being able to share in his Olympic journey takes the disappointment, pain and heartache to another level.”

“The whole team have portrayed that Aussie never-say-die attitude which has helped them compete against anyone.”

Jordan’s proud parents Tony and Sharon said seeing their son play at such an elite level was a “dream” and showed anything is possible.

“In 2013, at the age of 16, Jordan left his family and friends in Australia to accept a football scholarship with AFC Bournemouth in England, so we have become accustomed to not being there physically to support him, however, not being able to share in his Olympic journey takes the disappointment, pain and heartache to another level,” Sharon said.

“However our faith gives both us and Jordan a solid platform to build on.” Executive director of Sydney Catholic Schools Tony Farley said all three players were an inspiration to future generations.

“We’re thrilled by the fact that Jordan Holmes, Tom Glover and Cameron Devlin attended Sydney Catholic Schools and that their talent and hard work sees them performing at this pinnacle moment in world sport – the Olympics and amazingly all in the same soccer team, the Olyroos,” he said.

“I’m sure future generations will look to their achievements and be inspired in whatever sport they chose to be faster, higher and stronger.”

Technical director of the Sutherland Shire Football Association John Long has played a part in all three of the player’s careers and said it would be a first for three players from the same area.

“All three players are terrific ambassadors for not only the sport but also for Catholic Education.”

“To my knowledge I can’t recall having three players in the Olympic arena from the Sutherland Shire, it’s such a huge event,” he told The Catholic Weekly.

“I really don’t think it’s ever happened before to have three players from the same area perform at a significant event like the Olympics.

“They’ve all had a lot of setbacks in their football journeys but at the end of the day it’s about believing in yourself and putting in the hard work, following that dream and hopefully it all works out.”