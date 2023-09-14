Rising star Sienna Knight leads NSW MacKillop primary to rugby sevens gold

The world of sports often witnesses extraordinary talents rising from unexpected places. Sienna Knight, from St Therese Catholic Primary School in Mascot, recently emerged as a shining star in the realm of rugby 7s.

Competing at the highly esteemed NSWPSSA rugby sevens championships in Mudgee, Sienna showcased her prowess on the field, securing both individual and team achievements that left spectators in awe.

The NSWPSSA rugby sevens championships in Mudgee proved to be a platform where young talents like Sienna could truly shine.

Representing the NSW Mackillop Primary schools side, she demonstrated her exceptional rugby sevens skills throughout the tournament, ultimately securing the Gold medal for her team.

The journey to this remarkable achievement was a testament to her dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to the sport.

Sienna’s individual performance was nothing short of spectacular. Her speed, agility, and strategic thinking on the field set her apart as a standout player.

She consistently made critical plays, breaking through the opposition’s defence and scoring crucial tries for her team.

Sienna’s ability to read the game and make quick decisions under pressure demonstrated a level of maturity and composure that is rare in young athletes.

Sienna’s contributions were pivotal in securing the gold medal for the NSW MacKillop Primary schools side, and her team’s victory was a testament to their collective effort and camaraderie.

Furthermore, Sienna Knight’s exceptional performance did not go unnoticed. For the second year in a row, she was selected for the prestigious NSW Merit Team, a remarkable achievement for any young athlete.

This recognition highlights her exceptional talent and her consistent ability to excel at the highest level of competition.

Off the field, Sienna is known for her sportsmanship and dedication to the many sporting teams she is a part of, as well as her valued school friends and community.

Sienna is a valued member of the school community and her positive attitude and commitment to school and sport serve as an inspiration to her peers and showcase the qualities that make her a true role model.