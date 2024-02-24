Ready to row? Sydney Catholic Schools rowing is back for 2024

By Bethany Alvaro

The “oarsome foursome” of Generation Z may be rowing into success quicker than you think. With Sydney Catholic Schools’ (SCS) rowing foundation program, students have an incredible opportunity to develop their skills on the water.

The rowing foundation program 2024 commenced with an orientation on Sunday 18 February at the Como Rowing Shed. Following orientation, students will part-take in two sessions per week, over a five week period.

In close collaboration with the St George Rowing Club, the program aims to provide students with the best training available, learning both on and off water skills, ranging from safety protocols to working effectively in teams.

In the first number of sessions, students will learn the basic rowing techniques and get familiar with the sport as a whole. Following this, sessions will have a skill-based, practical focus on rowing improvement and how to row in a crew.

Over 130 students from schools across the archdiocese have previously been a part of the program and couldn’t speak more highly of it.

Year 10 student Leilani Turpin from St Patrick’s College, Sutherland said the program has been immensely beneficial.

“I’ve learnt valuable skills that will help me into adulthood like perseverance, leadership skills, teamwork, patience and determination to face difficult obstacles,” she said.

Fourteen new students are set to join the for 2024 run, highlighting their dedication and commitment to the demands of the program.

Alexander Mahoney from Casimir College, Marrickville has joined the program this year, and is excited to learn.

“I started with the goal of learning something new. I was excited to learn how to row with new techniques,” he said.

The program finishes with participating students being equipped with the necessary skill set required to join the St George Rowing Club and are integrated into existing recreational or junior crews.

Bianca McKenzie from St Ursula’s College, Kingsgrove said she won’t forget the experience.

“One memorable moment from the rowing program is my first race with the club. We came second. It was such a great moment because of all the hard work from the year,” she said.

Following the completion of the program, students will participate in a mini regatta to display the growth and skill enhancement that has been achieved within the five-week period.

This is an excellent way to wrap up the program, with students able to showcase their newly fostered skills to parents, their coaches, and peers.

Students who wish to continue their rowing career even further can take advantage of before and after school sessions, along with Saturday mornings for current and future students on the rowing foundation programs.

This is an exciting opportunity that SCS is eager to continue in 2024, due to the major benefits to social, physical, and emotional health it provides to participating students.