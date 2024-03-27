Wednesday, March 27, 2024
RE Search Episode 40: The structures and sections of the Bible. Discussing how the Old and New Testaments are related to each other. With Sr Susanna Edmunds

By Staff Writers

The structures and sections of the Bible. Discussing how the Old and New Testaments are related to each other, and exploring what we can learn from the Dedication at the very start of Luke’s Gospel. With Sr Susanna Edmunds.

