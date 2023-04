Thousands came to St Mary’s Cathedral over the Holy Triduum for the memorial of the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Archbishop Anthony Fisher preached a three-part series on death: its shadow, grief and defeat by Jesus Christ. New Catholics were confirmed, and the congregations enjoyed all the colour, music and joy of the feast. Photos by Adam Wesselinoff and Giovanni Portelli.

