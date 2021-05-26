Our Star in Frozen

Reading Time: 2 minutes

There’s still time to catch Our Lady of Fatima, Kingsgrove (OLF) student Chloe Delle-Vedove in Disney’s Frozen the Musical at Sydney’s Capitol Theatre. Don’t let this opportunity go.

Since first performing at the age of 4 in a Woolies ad, things have continued to heat up for Chloe, who is now starring as Anna in the stage version of Disney’s hugely popular 2013 animated movie of the same name.

For the uninitiated, Anna is the younger sister of the Snow Queen, Elsa.

“I perform two shows a week and two standbys a week,” Chloe, who is now in Year 4, said.

“I got an audition from my agency and lots and lots of kids were auditioning for it.

“I got to the very top, so I got called back.”

OLF principal, Anthony Weir, couldn’t sing her praises enough.

“We are delighted that Chloe has been given this opportunity to let her obvious talent shine in front of live audiences,” Mr Weir said.

“Many friends and family have been to see Chloe perform, including staff members of the school.”

“My role model would probably be my mum because she is also an actor, so when I was younger I asked her if I could get an agent so that’s where it all started.”

Chloe takes every opportunity to hone her craft, including pursuing creative avenues in her own school. They include: public speaking, vocal group, talent show, Christmas concert, Questacon, and Dance Fever drama and music lessons.

“She is very talented and is also a wonderful example of service to others in the school” – Anthony Weir

Chloe also pursues opportunities outside school, including through Nadine’s Academy of Dance.

“I do musical theatre, hip hop, jazz, tap and many other classes there,” Chloe said.

“It’s not fully an acting school, but it is a dance school. Soon I will also be starting voice lessons.”

Related Articles