Nail-biting match helps kick off SCS cricket season

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Tasmyn Haynes

It’s a game that has been played on Australian soil for over 200 years and continues to thrive, filled with gentlemen’s agreements and applause for players entering and exiting the field, a test of skill verses luck, for young and old, for men and women – a strategy and a passion.

‘It’ is Cricket. Term 4 marked the ongoing fostering of a grand tradition by Sydney Catholic Schools.

The 2022 SCS Cricket Tournament opened to secondary schools, with a Junior division for Years 7 to 9, and a Senior category for students in Years 10 to 12.

With teams divided into geographical pools, venues all across Sydney kicked off the first week of T20 competition for the boys, and Super 8s play for the girls.

There were reports of a high level of interest from younger students in Year 7 and, after being pinpointed as a strong contender, Holy Cross College Ryde school for boys entered three teams into the Junior competition and two into the Seniors.

“At the end of the 20 overs, Holy Cross finished with a score of 6 for 49 runs, only to be narrowly beaten by North Shore with 2 for 53.”

The opening match of the Tournament saw a nail-biting performance from Marist Catholic College North Shore and Ryde’s third team in Pool A of the Junior Boys.

At the end of the 20 overs, Holy Cross finished with a score of 6 for 49 runs, only to be narrowly beaten by North Shore with 2 for 53.

After a show of exceptional batting and fielding, Rosebank College dominated the Junior Boys Pool B match.

With Ryde’s second team 10 for 53, Rosebank collected fours and attacked every ball bowled for an impressive win of 4 for 116.

With the SCS cricket season now officially open, it’s sure to be a season of catches, hat-tricks, and sixes galore.