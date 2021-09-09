Maronite’s the word!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Catholic Weekly’s readers will notice an exciting new addition to its line up of award-winning columns this week.

Titled Melto D’maronoyo (From Syriac it translates literally as ‘Maronites’ word’), the regular feature will offer contributions from a variety of Maronite Catholic writers on topics relating to life, faith, spirituality and church news.

Kicking off the column in this edition is Bishop Antoine-Charbel Tarabay, Eparch of the Maronites in Australia, New Zealand and Oceania.

Bishop Tarabay was born in Northern Lebanon in 1967. He was ordained a priest in 1993 and appointed a bishop to Australia in 2013.

A moral theologian, one of his published words is the book Bioethics at the Crossroads of Religions (2015).

“The Catholic Weekly will be very much enriched now by having an active Maronite voice each week in its pages …”

“Our Catholic Church in Sydney is truly blessed by its great cultural diversity and the Maronite community is such a wonderful reflection of that diversity,” said The Catholic Weekly editor-in-chief Michael Kenny.

“The Catholic Weekly will be very much enriched now by having an active Maronite voice each week in its pages and we pray this will be the start of a long partnership with the Maronite community of Sydney and beyond”.

In this first Maronites’ Word column, Bishop Tarabay explains the history and profound significance of the 14 September Feast of the Holy Cross.

Submitting to the Cross of Jesus Christ, especially when suffering hardship and pain “is a fact that Maronites have always known and have always accepted as a serious responsibility to bear, but also a privilege which shall mark us out as Catholics”, he writes.

Related Articles: