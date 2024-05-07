Marian devotions return to the Vatican during May

Hundreds of pilgrims will join a candlelight rosary procession on Saturdays 18 and 25 May at 9pm, as part of numerous events honouring the Blessed Mother this month.

Throughout May, St Peter’s Basilica will open its doors to pilgrims on Wednesdays at 4pm for a procession to the Marian images inside the Basilica.

On 20 May, the feast of Mary, Mother of the Church, the morning Eucharistic celebrations will take place at the altar of Mater Ecclesiae.

May will then close with a celebration dedicated to Mary.

On the 31st, people will pray the rosary in procession to the replica of the grotto of Lourdes in the Vatican Gardens.

This is a Vatican tradition for the month. In May 2021, the pope prayed before Our Lady Undoer of Knots in the Vatican Gardens.

“Tonight, we gather before you, our Virgin Mother, venerated in this image as she who unties knots.

“Indeed, there are many knots that bind our existence and govern our activities. They are knots of selfishness and indifference, economic and social knots, knots of violence and war.”