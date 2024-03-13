“Little Pebble” cult leader William Kamm arrested following police investigation

“Little pebble” cult leader William Kamm and his partner were arrested and charged in Sydney following months of investigation by police into alleged historical grooming of a child.

Police allege that Kamm, 73, who for decades has referred to himself as the “Little Pebble,” allegedly groomed a young girl to be his future partner through phone calls, letters and gifts with the aid of Sandra Susan Mathison, 58.

Kamm established a group he named the “Order of Saint Charbel” in Nowra in the 1980s and unsuccessfully tried to obtain official recognition as a Catholic entity.

A priest aligned with the cult was excommunicated in 2003 but Kamm has continued to publish his Christian-styled apocalyptic messages and prophecies online.

A police statement said two people were charged on 11 March following an investigation into alleged historical child grooming under Strike Force Gandell.

The special task force was established in September to respond to allegations by a young woman.

Photos and a police video of the pair being arrested circulated online before their scheduled appearance in Downing Centre Local Court on 12 March.

Officers searched a home and two sheds at a property they said was the group’s headquarters in Bangalee close to Nowra on the NSW south coast, and a unit in the Sydney CBD.

They seized a number of items and made further inquiries before arresting and charging the pair with a number of grooming offences.

NSW sex crimes squad commander Jayne Doherty told media on Monday the young woman “should be commended, to be so brave to come forward now.”

Kamm was additionally charged with two counts of failing to comply with an extended or interim supervision order. Both were refused bail.