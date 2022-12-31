Joseph Ratzinger: a man of the Church

The Director of the Archdiocese of Sydney's Centre for Evangelisation reflects on the significance of Joseph Ratzinger, the gentle theologian possessed of an extraordinary and penetrating intellect, who became Benedict XVI, the 265th successor to St Peter

One of the significant contributions of Joseph Ratzinger the theologian and teacher was that he enlarged our sense of the Church’s mystery, as Christ’s body and communion in history, through his familiarity with tradition and by his voluminous output.

As a scholar, Ratzinger brought to his reflections on the Church a remarkable sense of faith and knowledge of patristic thought and a concern for contemporary culture. As we reflect on his life and legacy, there are some basic ideas of his which stand out as helps and encouragements for living faith today in the community of the Church.

A challenging gift

In his close study of St Augustine, Ratzinger recognised the Church as marked by ‘the painful littleness of humanity’ but all the same a gift and mercy for us rather than a burden. This is because, like Augustine, our conversion to God cannot be sustained without help beyond our self. God offers and bestows grace in the Church as a necessary help to lead us ever more towards Him.

A communion that overcomes all divisions

In his writings on Christian community, Ratzinger locates our union as Christians in the life of Christ and in the common fatherhood of God. As a result, the foundation of the Church and its ecclesial bond can only be faith in Christ sent by the Father. This universal or ’catholic’ faith, rather than generating a closed esoteric circle, overcomes all-too-human divisions, including those of nationalism, class and other barriers of the age. This is because it is a faith that concretely expresses itself not in elitism but in mission, charity and suffering with others in love. By these ways, the communion of the Church does not become an abstract idea but becomes really present in human history in a people, united by and journeying with the Lord.

Where the visible and invisible meet

In the Eucharist, the body of Christ, Ratzinger locates another key that unlocks the mystery of the Church as Christ’s body. Like the Eucharistic, the Church is the meeting point of the visible and invisible, the spiritual and material, history and grace. What is more, the Church is the meeting place between the vertical – the risen body and blood of Christ – and the horizontal in the gathering of the followers of Christ. Thus, it is the Eucharist that sets apart this People of God as those of the new covenant, a covenant in which Christ’s body is the new temple ‘not built by human hands’ (Acts 17:24). It is this Eucharist which then makes or realises the Church as a community of the faithful by its reception. This Eucharistic and deeply sacramental ecclesiology was reclaimed from tradition by Ratzinger alongside other contributors to the Second Vatican Council, including French Jesuit Henri de Lubac and the future John Paul II himself.

New evangelisation: the Church and the world

Last but not least in his treatment of the Church in its relationship to the world, Ratzinger evinced a commitment to mission that encourages us in Christian discipleship. It is a theme that would carry over into Benedict XVI’s focus on a ‘new evangelisation’, a project first set out by his predecessor John Paul II. Whether in the form of a disinterested serving love that may see slight response or in that fervent proclamation of God’s gift of self in Christ which marks the New Testament witness, the Gospel was for Ratzinger a gift not to be anxiously ‘clutched’ by the Church if it was to be faithful to its own meaning, but rather carried far and wide to the rest of humanity with courageous love and faithful witness.

Like the Church Fathers he long mined and reclaimed for inspiration, the theological insights of Joseph Ratzinger are profound and will be the subject of study and a resource of faith for generations to come. Chief among his legacies is a call to grow in the heart of the Church, a Church which he loved and served so faithfully throughout his life and that now remembers him as one of its finest sons.

