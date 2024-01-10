Jordan’s just of one of many graced by Sisters’ legacy

New mum Corinne Tait reckons Jordan Joseph Brian Tait is a “miracle baby”. He arrived by caesarean section at Mater Hospital in North Sydney at 8.05pm on 3 January as one of the first babies to be born in 2024.

At 48cm and weighing just over three kilograms, Jordan is the first child of Corrine and her husband Justin, who were married at Holy Name of Mary Church Hunters Hill in 2012.

“We both loved the name Jordan, plus my aunty reminded us that Jesus was baptised in the Jordan river which is also a nice connection,” Corinne said.

“His middle names are after our fathers’ names and Jordan was born on his paternal great grandfather’s birthday.

“He’s been such a dream baby and we have prayed for this for a long time so it’s a fantastic start to the new year for us.”

Corinne was also full of praise for the Mater Hospital’s chapel, ‘healing’ garden and “exceptional care”.

The hospital’s mission director Cathy Hamilton said thanks to the founding Sisters of Mercy and current operators Sisters of Charity Health Service, the hospital remains dedicated to society’s most vulnerable and that includes providing maternity and other services to women and children at a most crucial time of their lives.

“We are just continuing the sisters’ legacy which is soaked into the walls, floors and DNA,” she said.

“Regardless of people’s culture and background we are here to support their dignity and that’s just part of who we are, being Catholic.”

The hospital has several chaplains from North Sydney parish, a pastoral and spiritual care team and twice-weekly blessings for new babies organised by two of the religious sisters who still maintain a much-loved presence, she said.