Graffiti artist spraypaints soul onto Sydney schools

Danny Mulyono is gaining a reputation as God’s graffiti artist.

Quickly becoming one of Australia’s most in-demand painters of religious murals, Danny has spray-painted St Mary MacKillop, Christ the Redeemer, St Anthony of Padua and Servant of God Eileen O’Connor, and after canvasing recipients of his work, all agree the “spray-tings” are heaven-sent.

Most recently he has transformed red brick walls into devotional art at St Peter Chanel Primary School at Regents Park and the Maronite College of the Holy Family at Harris Park.

“People just don’t understand what a difference a painting can make to a plain brick wall,” Mr Mulyono said.

“It doesn’t just make it look better, it brings the space to life and brings a community together.

“The impact they have really is mind-blowing and gives me the sense that I am fulfilling my purpose in life.”

The mural at the Regent’s Park primary school features a tropical island depicting Futuna, where St Peter Chanel served until his martyrdom.

Principal Sr Cecilia Joseph OP said filling schools and homes with Catholic art and symbolism is essential in evangelisation.

She said she was introduced to the popular artist after reading about him in The Catholic Weekly and decided to engage him to do some artwork to celebrate the school’s centenary next year.

“I distinctly remember saying to myself, ‘If I ever have the opportunity to lead a school, one of the first things I would do is contact Danny.’ That is exactly what I did when I started here,” she said.

“2024 marks the 100th anniversary of our primary school and I thought a project like this would be a fitting way to celebrate the milestone and benefit the whole community.

“Beauty speaks, and children learn from their surroundings. I wanted a space where children, staff, and parents know that Jesus overcomes all our fear, that they are chosen and precious in his eyes, and that he loves them.

“At the beginning, I don’t think people understood the depth of Danny’s talent and the effect the mural would bring to our school.

“The artwork has transformed the space and people are walking around smiling as they ponder the art. It has brought much joy to our school and parish community.”

The mural at the Maronite College at Harris Park was a gift from the Year 12 Class of 2023 and features Sts Maroun, Charbel, Rafqa and Mary Mackillop, the four patron saints of the school.

Celebrating its golden jubilee, the college was gifted the mural by the senior students who wanted to “beautify the campus and inspire the students.”

Executive principal Sr Margaret Ghosn MSHF said the mural was a constant reminder to students that we were all made for God.

“The saints’ mural is in the passageway between the two main secondary buildings, where students constantly walk past. So we hope they are reminded that like the saints, their lives should be dedicated to God’s will,” she said.

Year 12 college captain Nicholas Laba said the mural was a reminder of their Lebanese and Australian identity, but most importantly their Maronite Catholic tradition and values.

“Being the graduating grade of the 50-year Jubilee, the class of 2023 is very proud to leave a mark of their strong faith and heritage at the college,” he said.