Gold, gold, gold for Marist College swimming prodigy

By Mark Hildebrandt

Marist College Kogarah student Samuel Skrabak finished the term with a flurry of medals at the recent Catholic schools swimming carnivals.

After dominating at conference level, winning no less than seven individual gold medals and breaking three records for Conference three on the way, under 14’s champion Samuel headed to the Sydney Catholic Schools swimming championships hoping for similar success.

Competing against swimmers from all four conferences, Samuel won three gold, three silver and two bronze medals to not only be crowned age champion, but also be deservedly crowned swimmer of the meet.

It was a remarkable effort, especially as Samuel had spent the previous weekend competing at the NSW junior championships.

Four days later, he headed back to Homebush Aquatic Centre to compete in the NSWCCC swimming championships where he competed in a remarkable nine events, winning five silver medals and three gold, in the 14 years 50m butterfly, 12-14 years 200m freestyle and 12-14 years 200m individual medley.

When asked about his goals for the future, Samuel said he hoped to break the Slovakian age records in his favourite event, the 100m freestyle. Holding dual citizenship, he will head to Slovakia later this year to compete in the national age championships.

Long-term Samuel hopes to represent Australia at the Olympics in 2032 on home soil.

Twelve hours of training each week has Sam well on target to achieve his goals.