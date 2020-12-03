Eased Restrictions for Places of Worship

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The New South Wales Government has announced an easing of COVID restriction that will allow Sydney’s faithful a near-complete return to Masses just in time for Christmas.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that from Monday 7 December the four-square-metre (sqm) rule for indoor venues will be replaced with a one-person-per-2sqm-rule, with no cap for weddings, funerals and religious services.

“We are grateful to the people in NSW for their patience and understanding over what has been an incredibly difficult year,” Ms. Berejiklian said.

“The rolling back of restrictions across the state is only possible because of the excellent work of the community who have followed social distancing guidelines and continued to come forward for testing.”

These changes will mean that parishes can dramatically increase the number of parishioners able to attend Mass during one of the most important seasons of the liturgical year, and allow for larger gathering for outdoor Christmas Masses.

The new rules came after NSW recorded just one case of community transmission in a month.

